Rahul must act responsibly, says MP CM after SC raps Cong leader for Army remarks, China claims

Bhopal, Aug 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Rahul Gandhi must act responsibly within the ambit of the Constitution, the statement coming after the Supreme Court censured the Congress leader over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The apex court admonished Gandhi for his statement that China had occupied 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory and asked if the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had "credible matter" to back the claim.

In a sharp rebuke, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih also said "if you are a true Indian, you won't say such a thing".

Talking to reporters at the assembly complex here, CM Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi is continuously attacking the strongest pillars of democracy - the courts, the Election Commission and the Army. Even after several reprimands from the Supreme Court, he does not trust the courts." "Whenever our forces gave a befitting reply to enemy countries, instead of praising the army, Rahul Gandhi spoke the language of China and Pakistan. That is the reason why the Congress is getting completely finished. Rahul Gandhi should understand that his party cannot escape by weakening democracy," he added.

Yadav said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had enhanced the dignity of the post of LoP, while Rahul Gandhi was doing the opposite.

"It would be better if he plays the role of opposition within the limits of the Constitution and focuses on increasing the support base of his party," Yadav said.

Speaking about the court verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which seven accused, including former BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, were acquitted, Yadav said the "conspiracies" of the Congress have failed.

"Their (Congress') fabricated drama of 'saffron terrorism' has been exposed. The court has proved that a Hindu can never be a terrorist," he said. PTI MAS BNM