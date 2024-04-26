Rahul, Nadda to address poll rallies in Odisha on Sunday

Bhubaneswar, Apr 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president JP Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on April 28.

Advertisment

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack district, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said on Friday.

People from across four Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur would be attending Rahul Gandhi's rally, he said.

Nadda, on the other hand, will address a public gathering in Berhampur and meet party workers at Nabarangpur, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty said.

Advertisment

Berhampur Lok Sabha seat is expected to witness an intense electoral battle between BJP and BJD candidates, both of whom are turncoats.

While the saffron party has nominated Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, a former BJD leader, the ruling party in the state has fielded former BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra.

In Nabarangpur, the BJD has nominated Pradeep Majhi, who had won the 2009 polls from the constituency on a Congress ticket. The BJP, on the other hand, had fielded Balabhadra Majhi, who had defeated Pradeep Majhi in the constituency in the 2014 elections.

Congress has fielded Bhujabal Majhi, who may emerge as a dark horse in the fight between the BJD and BJP candidates in Nabarangpur. PTI AAM AAM ACD