Rahul new avatar of Goebles: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi by calling him a new avatar of Joseph Goebles, Hitler's chief propogandist, and claiming that he is venting out his frustration over losing power by levelling uncalled for and false charges against the Election Commission (EC).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the Congress leader on his allegation that nearly one lakh votes were "stolen" in one Assembly segment of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat, asking if he has shared the list with anyone.

Trivedi said the INDIA opposition bloc has more than 1.6 lakh booth-level agents in Bihar but it has not been able to corroborate its allegations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state even after 10 days of the draft list being put out by the EC.

"A perpetual youngster of Indian politics who is consistently demeaning and degrading constitutional institutions. A new avatar of Goebles...," he said. Gandhi has destroyed the dignity of the office of the leader of opposition, Trivedi alleged.

Upping the ante over Gandhi's poll-rigging claims, the Congress has launched a web portal where people can register to demand accountability from the EC against what it has called "vote chori" and express support for the leader of opposition's demand for digital voter rolls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said "vote theft" is an attack on the basic democratic principle of "one person, one vote", and asserted that a clean voters' list is essential for free and fair elections. PTI KR RC