Rahul offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik

Nashik, Mar 14 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra’s Nashik city and offered prayers at the revered shrine.

Trimbakeshwar is one of the 12 ‘jyotirlings’ in the country.

Gandhi reached Nashik city in the afternoon as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and held a roadshow and street-corner meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader addressed a farmers’ rally at Chandwad in Nashik district along with NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, where he said the opposition INDIA bloc will be the voice of cultivators if it is voted to power in the country. PTI MR NR