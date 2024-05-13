Rahul on path of truth, won't ever deviate: Priyanka

Rae Bareli/Amethi (UP), May 13 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said Rahul Gandhi has embarked on the path of truth, and will always walk on this path.

Addressing an election rally on the mela ground in Maharajganj here, Priyanka praised her elder brother and said, "In politics and in life, the person who speaks the truth and does not shy away from the truth, always has importance in the society. People look at him with respect." Speaking in his presence on the stage, Priyanka said, "My brother will always speak the truth … Even in childhood, if while playing any kid would say bad words to someone else or do injustice, he would always fight for him. My brother has always fought for justice. Never backed down." It would be difficult to find such a "fearless and big-hearted" person in the country, "especially in politics," she said about her brother.

The Congress general secretary, who was campaigning for Rahul, who is contesting from Rae Bareli seat, said, he is the only leader in the country who walked 4,000 kilometres from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"After that, he travelled from Mumbai to Manipur to give a message to the country that every person of the country is a brother, development will come to the country only when the unity of the country remains intact," she said.

In another rally in Amethi, Priyanka attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has nothing to do with unemployed youths, farmers, women, and the poor and accused him of selling the job-creating establishments to Ambani and Adani.

"He has nothing to do with people but keeps worrying about his clothes. He is worried about keeping his clothes clean so that no mud sticks to them. I don't understand what the prime minister applies to his face that it keeps shining. You will not see mud stains on his clothes anywhere," she said.

When it comes to waiving the loans of farmers, the prime minister says that the country does not have money, but his government managed to waive loans of industrialists, she alleged.

Priyanka also criticised the Agniveer scheme for soldiers, saying that under the scheme, if they die in the line of duty, youths don't get the status of martyrs and they get unemployed after four years. "This is a big joke with the youth and a fraud." She said that under the Modi government, 70 crore people became unemployed and 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government jobs.

Rae Bareli and Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 20.

Amethi, a Congress bastion, fell in 2019 when BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi. Congress has fielded KL Sharma from the constituency this time. PTI AR NAV VN VN