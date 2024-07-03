Rahul, Pawar discuss ways to strengthen INDIA bloc

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and some other opposition leaders from Maharashtra on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Pawar met Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on the Parliament House premises.

Sources said ways to strengthen the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra and the political situation in the state was also discussed.

Assembly polls are due in Maharashtra later this year in which the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SCP) will look to oust the BJP-Shiv Sena combine from power. PTI ASK KVK KVK