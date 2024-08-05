Rahul posts video of meeting cobbler, says 'builders of India' can change country's destiny

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said India's greatest wealth lies in the 'traditional skills' of families of artisans and asserted that if such "builders of India" get the necessary support, they can change not only their own destiny but also that of the country.

The former Congress chief made the remarks in a post he shared along with the video of his recent meeting with a cobbler on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur.

"India's greatest wealth lies in the 'traditional skills' of families of workers. Recently, while returning from Sultanpur, I met shoe artisan Ram Chet ji, who lovingly sent me a very comfortable and excellent pair of shoes made with his own hands," he said.

"There are crores of such talents with different skills in every corner of the country. If these 'builders of India' get the necessary support, they can change not only their own destiny but also that of the country," Gandhi asserted.

In the video shared by Gandhi, he is seen trying his hand at sewing a slipper and asking about the cobbler's income.

The video also captured the moment when the cobbler received a sewing machine from Gandhi a day after the Congress leader made a brief halt at his shop In the video, Ram Chet says he is very happy to get the special gift and stitches a shoe for Rahul Gandhi who thanks the cobbler for the gift and puts them on.

Gandhi had gone to Sultanpur to appear in court in connection with a 2018 defamation case. PTI ASK RT