Rahul praised China more than country's spokespersons: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised Beijing in Parliament more than the neighbouring country's spokespersons and demanded an apology from him for the Indian territory grabbed by China in 1959 and 1962.

Rijiju also demanded that the chair take appropriate action against certain remarks made by the Congress leader, if he fails to authenticate the same.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, Gandhi on Monday made certain remarks related to China, last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls, India's relations with the US and other issues.

"The leader of opposition praised China more than that country's spokespersons. I have never heard so much praise about China ever in Parliament," Rijiju said.

He said Gandhi made certain remarks in the House and walked away, adding that no concessions should be made to him as in the future, any other leader of opposition could follow the precedent.

"If we make concessions for Rahul Gandhi, tomorrow any other leader of opposition will also get away with any remarks. Rahul Gandhi should authenticate his remarks, if not, the chair should take appropriate action," Rijiju said.

He said the leader of opposition comes from the party during the rule of which China grabbed India's land in 1959 and 1962 in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise as his grandfather was the prime minister (then)," the parliamentary affairs minister said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey claimed that the then prime minister had ignored warnings of top Army officers with regard to China after it signed the Panchasheel pact with India.

"The then field marshal of the Army had warned (Jawaharlal) Nehru that China would attack India after signing the Panchsheel pact, but Nehru contradicted the Army officer in this very Parliament," Dubey said.

He said the land boundary issue with China dates back to 1962 and successive prime ministers, such as Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, had held eight rounds of talks, which failed, with the neighbouring country between 1981 and 1989.

"Why did Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi set up committees to hold talks with China if it had not taken India's territory during Nehru's rule?" Dubey asked.

"Today, due to the efforts of the prime minister, there are indications of a resolution to the border dispute. (External Affairs Minister) Jaishankarji made this statement that China is in bilateral talks with India and both the armies have retreated to the Line of Actual Control," the BJP member from Godda said.

He said China is worried due to the strong steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and instead of praising him, the opposition is criticising him.

"If the prime minister is able to resolve issues with China, all your issues will go away. Because you have an agreement with China. Nobody knows what agreement the Congress has signed with the Chinese Communist Party," Dubey said.

He also slammed Gandhi for claiming that Jaishankar was in the United States to get an invitation for Modi to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"The White House issued a statement, saying Trump had invited Modi to visit the US," the BJP leader said.

He said former chief election commissioner (CEC) M S Gill became a member of the Congress after retiring from office and was even made the sports minister.

Dubey said the Modi government has put in place a transparent mechanism for appointing the CEC in consultation with the leader of opposition, which is a laudatory move. PTI SKU RC