Rahul, Priyanka, Ajit Pawar, Gautam Adani attend dinner hosted by Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Political and business leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Gautam Adani, gathered at NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on Wednesday for an intimate dinner ahead of the veteran leader's birthday.

The 84-year-old leader's politically-estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, industrialist Gautam Adani and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy were among those present at Pawar's 6, Janpath residence here.

Pawar, a former Maharashtra chief minister and former Union defence and agriculture minister, will celebrate his 85th birthday on December 12.

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Ray, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader D Purandeswari and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also attended the dinner at Pawar's residence.

Several other members of Parliament were present on the occasion.