Rahul, Priyanka arrive in Ranthambore amid tourist rush to Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with family members, arrived in Ranthambore on Tuesday, as Rajasthan witnesses a sharp increase in tourist footfall across major destinations ahead of the New Year.

Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district is known for its tiger population and rich biodiversity, and has remained a preferred destination for visitors.

The New Year tourism rush has been reported across major destinations, including Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur and prominent religious sites.

According to the Jaisalmer tourism officer, the golden city has witnessed a record number of tourists, with the Sonar Fort crowded with visitors and large gatherings.

Sam Sand dunes are also thronged by domestic and foreign tourists alike, enjoying desert camps, cultural performances and the New Year events, the tourism officer said.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a tourist guide from Udaipur, said hotels and resorts in the lake city have been fully booked since Christmas, with room rates surging three to four times.

Long queues have been seen at the Pichola Lake boating, Karni Mata ropeway, City Palace, Saheliyon ki Bari and Sajjangarh Fort, he said, adding that traffic congestion has affected the old city areas.

The state capital, Jaipur, also witnessed massive footfall at heritage sites with Hawa Mahal attracting 16,807 visitors, 18,203 at the Amer Palace, 14,865 at Jantar Mantar, 9,320 at Nahargarh Fort and 7,941 at the Albert Hall Museum on Monday, the department of archaeology informed.

"All tourist destinations in the Pink City have been overcrowded since Saturday," Pooja Rathore, a tour guide from Jaipur, said.

Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur saw daily visitors double to 6,000-7,000 from the usual 2,500-3,000, Sanjay Koushik, a tour operator, said. He added that the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar has all safaris booked till January 5.

Religious centres, including the Khatushyamji in Sikar, Salasar Balaji in Churu, Mehandipur Balaji in Dausa and Sanwalia Seth in Chittorgarh, also received several times higher crowds.

Special arrangements are in place at Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh temple and Govind Devji temple for January 1 morning.

Hotels, resorts and heritage properties statewide are fully occupied, and tariffs have been increased multifold.

"I came to Jaisalmer with my family from Jaipur, and it was a challenge for me to find a room. Somehow, I got a normal room with a daily charge of Rs 10,000, which I believe is 6-7 times higher than the normal rate," a tourist, Pramod Chaudhary, said.

A tour operator said new year rates have increased by 20 to 25 per cent in luxury segments. Events have been planned in these properties, which include DJ parties, cultural shows and themed nights.

To manage traffic and safety, diversions have been enforced in Jaipur and other cities.

In a road safety initiative, Jaipur Police has mandated hotels, restaurants and bars to issue pink slips with bills bearing the message "Do not drive after drinking" and display awareness posters, besides appointing nodal officers for coordination.