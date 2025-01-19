Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi will actively campaign in Delhi polls : Devender Yadav

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday said that senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, will actively participate in various programs during the ongoing election season and have expressed strong support for the guarantees launched ahead of the February 5 polls.

In an interview with a news agency, Yadav emphasised that these schemes are intended to provide a level playing field for the underprivileged.

"I feel every government must fulfill its social responsibility. In the last 10 years, as inflation and unemployment have risen, women have struggled to manage their households. It is our responsibility to address their concerns so they can support their families," he said.

"In that situation, I will not call it freebies or 'rewari', this is their right. This is their right because there is a provision in the Constitution that provides equal opportunities for the underprivileged, and these schemes are a means to offer them a fair chance," Yadav said.

In this direction, Congress has promised five guarantees if voted to power: Rs 2,500 monthly to women, gas cylinders at Rs 500 along with a ration kit, and Rs 25 lakh health insurance, he further said.

Yadav said that this will be the second election in less than a year since he assumed the charge of Delhi Congress chief. The challenges were different during the Lok Sabha polls when he also had charge of Punjab.

"I had a limited scope that time, and we made the most of it. After the polls, we decided to contest the assembly elections alone, due to which we are in a better position now. We went to the block and district level, improved our organisation, and increased our reach among the people."

"We also increased our connection with the people through the Delhi Nyay Yatra. We have fielded the best candidates, and I am assured that with Delhiites' love and support, we will form a strong government here in 2025," he said.

Yadav added that the party conducts regular surveys and receives inputs, according to which it takes appropriate steps. Surveys were also held before selecting candidates, he noted.

"I believe that the behaviour of BJP and AAP towards the people of Delhi has led the public to decide to support the grand old party, which had earlier developed the national capital," he claimed.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP had promised to end corruption and unemployment but failed to move beyond religious politics. Similarly, AAP had made big claims about bringing in a Lokpal, ending corruption and improving Delhi, but today, corruption cases are against them.

"The condition of the city today is that there are traffic jams across Delhi, the streets are filled with garbage, and senior citizens are not receiving pensions. Due to contaminated water, people are forced to buy clean water from the market. Pollution is at its peak, and the Yamuna River is dirty," he stated.

When asked about the party’s CM face for the upcoming elections, Yadav mentioned that Congress does not have such a tradition.

"The tradition has always been that first, the MLAs will be elected, and then those MLAs will decide their leader. Accordingly, the leadership will decide who will be the CM," he said.

Regarding the upcoming election campaign plans, Yadav stated, "Not only Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, but also the chief ministers of several states and other senior leaders will be available in Delhi during this election season and will attend different programs in various areas."

Speaking about his constituency, Yadav shared that Badli Vidhan Sabha is his home, where he has received significant support over the years.

"In the 2015 election, I received around 37,500 votes, and around 27,000 votes in 2020. This is due to my ongoing interaction with the people and the development work I’ve carried out in the area. We took an underdeveloped area and put it on the path of development. I am seeking votes based on the work I did earlier," Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief claimed that the party has always stood with common people during their tough times. "When Kejriwal was the chief minister in Delhi, communal riots took place here, and he was seen missing during that time," he alleged.

"In contrast, during those difficult times, Rahul Gandhi was seen on the ground, engaging with the people and offering support. When there were riots in Jahangirpuri, I visited the affected areas and stood by the people.

These instances resonate deeply with the common people, Dalits, and minorities because they know who was truly present when they were suffering," he said.

Yadav also took a swipe at Kejriwal, questioning his eligibility to be the chief minister given his legal troubles, including being out on bail in a corruption case.

The Congress party’s five guarantees for the Delhi polls include providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free ration kits, free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 for women under the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' and Rs 8,500 every month for educated unemployed youth for one year.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.