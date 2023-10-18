Rahul, Priyanka launch poll campaign in T'gana, attack BRS, BJP

Mulugu (Telangana), Oct 18 (PTI) The Congress party, which is hoping to come to power in Telangana, started its poll campaign for the November 30 Assembly elections in the state with AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attacking the ruling BRS and the BJP alleging that both the parties have a "tacit understanding." Rahul and Priyanka, who arrived here in a chopper from Hyderabad, offered prayers at the historic Ramappa Temple before kickstarting the Congress campaign and launching a bus yatra 'Vijayabheri Yatra', a specially designed vehicle.

They also stood atop the vehicle along with Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders and held a roadshow till the venue of the public meeting waving at the people. Attacking the BJP and BRS, Rahul Gandhi, addressing the public meeting, said the fight in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state is between his party and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led outfit only.

Rahul Gandhi said the BJP wants the BRS to win in the Telangana polls and that the saffron party, the BRS and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are working together in trying to defeat the Congress.

"In the Telangana elections, the fight is between the Congress and BRS. We have defeated the BJP already. But, the BJP wants the BRS to win in Telangana. Both are working together. And AIMIM is also with them," he added.

Alleging that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS, Rahul Gandhi said whatever the saffron party wanted in Parliament the BRS did and cited the BRS' "support" to the BJP on farm laws, GST.

These three parties are working together and are trying to defeat the Congress party in Telangana, he claimed.

According to him, the biggest proof in this regard was that there was no CBI, ED or IT inquiry against the Telangana Chief Minister, while there are cases against opposition leaders in the country.

"Twenty-four cases are lodged against me. My house was snatched and I was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, but there are no cases on Telangana Chief Minister," Rahul Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said if you vote for the BRS it will go to the BJP.

He further said his party's fight with the BJP is of ideology and Congress opposes their (BJP) ideology.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress across the country, he said, adding "Our leaders are attacked and cases filed against us. Because they know the Congress is a party of ideology and we will never compromise with BJP." They (BJP) know they can control the Telangana CM and "tighten" him when needed, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana to vote for the Congress to defeat BJP's 'B team' (BRS) in Telangana.

"That's why you (people) support the Congress. Our ideology is against BJP's ideology and we will defeat them not only in Telangana but in the entire country," he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress defeated the BJP in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and exuded confidence that his party would defeat the saffron party in the upcoming elections in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

The Congress leader also questioned the Telangana Chief Minister on his promises of providing land to Dalits and tribals.

Recalling the role of the Congress in the creation of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said Congress promised to create Telangana state and the whole world knows it fulfilled that promise.

"Political parties don't make such promises which may cause loss to them, but we did not think of it and we only thought about the people particularly the poor people of Telangana and took this decision," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister promised to provide land to Dalits and tribals, promised jobs and clean government and promised to build houses and waive loans, Rahul Gandhi said and asked the gathering whether KCR fulfilled them. "He (KCR) indulged in corruption and scams in Kaleshwaram irrigation project and 'Dharani' land records management system," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

On the other hand, be it Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party has fulfilled the promises it made to the people of those states, he said.

In her address, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the BRS government in Telangana is being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remote control.

She claimed that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime failed to keep up its promise of providing a job to each family and as result as many as 40 lakh youth in the state were jobless.

She said there are lakhs of vacant posts but jobs were not given and alleged there was corruption in recruitment also.

Referring to a woman job aspirant, who allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad last week, Priyanka Gandhi said "one girl committed suicide and questions were raised that she did not fill up the application itself. Without resolving the problems of youth, fingers are raised on them and employment is not given to you (youth)." "On one side there is a BRS government which initially spoke of Telangana but today they have "joined hands" with BJP. (PM) Modi ji is running the (Telangana) government with a remote control," she charged.

There is corruption everywhere and loot, Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

Slamming the BRS government, she said it is not thinking about controlling inflation and providing employment, but concentrating on protecting the land and sand mafias.

In Ranga Reddy district, there has been large-scale corruption pertaining to sale of lands, which she claimed was to the tune of several thousands of crores of rupees and the lands were sold to land mafia.

The BRS promised 'Bangaru Telangana' (golden Telangana), but they constructed luxurious palaces for themselves while your dreams were shattered, the Congress leader said.

She said the people of Telangana dreamt that there will be social justice. But, three of the ministers in Telangana are from the Chief Minister's family itself. There are only three Ministers from BCs even though the BCs account for more than 50 per cent of the population, she said and demanded a caste census in the country.

She pointed out that Rahul Gandhi has been batting for conducting caste census in the country.

She further accused KCR of making hollow promises, saying during elections he makes big promises and forgets them and alleged he (KCR) is busy only in "loot and corruption".

She also attacked Prime Minister Modi, saying he promised to set up a tribal university, steel plant and horticulture university and asked "what did he do?" She alleged "...PSUs, he (Modi) handed them over to his industrialist friends and government companies were also sold. He neither protected the existing organisations nor did he do anything new." Priyanka Gandhi further alleged that the BRS together with BJP indulged in corruption in Telangana and did no development.

She recalled that her mother Sonia Gandhi played a big role in the creation of Telangana, though this was not an easy decision even after knowing that Congress may lose the elections.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also spoke elaborately on the "six guarantees" that the party announced for the Assembly elections. It included the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 for women. PTI VVK/GDK VVK SS