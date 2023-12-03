Rahul, Priyanka to attend event on completion of one year of Himachal govt: Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would attend the function in Kangra district to mark the completion of one year of the party's government in Himachal Pradesh on December 11, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

He was addressing the supporters who visited Oakover -- the official residence of the chief minister -- to express their gratitude for the appointment of Congress leader Yashwant Chhajta as the vice president of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA).

The chief minister said the Congress would contest with a better strategy to win all the seats in the hill state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said the Congress has come to power not just for rule but for 'Vyavastha Parivartan' (change in system) with the use of new technologies, innovations and better delivery of services, speeding up the pace of development in the state.

The state government has fulfilled three out of its 10 guarantees by implementation of the old pension scheme, launching the first phase of the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme and making English compulsory in all government schools from the next academic session, the statement read.

Chhajta, who has been in the Congress for 25 years, expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for his appointment as HIMUDA vice president. PTI BPL CK