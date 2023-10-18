Rahul, Priyanka to launch campaign in poll-bound Telangana with bus yatra

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Wednesday kickstart the party's campaign for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana with a bus yatra.

Both the AICC leaders will arrive at Begumpet airport at 3:30 pm by a special flight and leave for Ramappa temple by helicopter. After offering prayers at the shrine, they will launch the bus yatra, and later address a rally and also interact with women, party sources said.

While Priyanka is set to return to New Delhi after the rally, Rahul would continue to attend events in the state, they said.

Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, Congress MLA from Mulugu told PTI that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Bhupalpally tonight.

“They will reach Ramappa temple at 4.30 pm and around 5 PM they will address a public meeting. Afterwards there will be a bus yatra up to Bhupalpally (about 30 km),” she said.

According to Congress sources, the 3-day yatra from October 18 will cover eight constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi will meet with workers of the state-run mining firm Singareni Collieries and attend public meetings at Peddapalli and Karimnagar (night halt ) on October 19.

On October 20, he will take part in a meeting of farmers at Jagtial and attend programmes at other places, including Armoor and Nizamabad.

During his tour of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Nizam Sugar Factory in Bodhan and interact with turmeric and sugarcane farmers at Armoor.