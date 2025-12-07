Rahul, Priyanka to participate in debates on electoral reforms, Vande Mataram in LS

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on Monday, while Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will speak on electoral reforms the next day.

Sources said the Congress has finalised its list of speakers for both debates, which will be held in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Other speakers on behalf of the Congress in the Lower House include Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Kiran Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsana Mahant.

The Congress speakers in Lok Sabha on the discussion on electoral reforms will be K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaekwad, Mohammed Javaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi, and Jyothimani.

The debates on the two issues will be held in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, where Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will speak. PTI SKC VN VN