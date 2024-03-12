Rahul Gandhi promises caste census, economic survey in tribal-dominated Nandurbar

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party's government would carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey, and also strengthen the Forest Rights Act.

Speaking in the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district of Maharashtra as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state from Gujarat, he said tribals make up eight per cent of India's population, and the Congress would ensure that they get a proportionate stake in the development.

"Once we come to power, the Congress will carry out a caste census and an economic and financial survey across the country. It will be a revolutionary step...we will have the exact data of each caste and its representation in the population," he said, addressing a gathering.

The Congress leader also promised to introduce legislation to provide a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm and forest produce.

"The BJP weakened Acts like the Forest Rights Act or Land Acquisition Act. We will not only strengthen them but ensure that tribals' claims are settled within one year," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's governments wrongly rejected thousands of claims under the Forest Rights Act and denied the tribals access to the jungles, Gandhi alleged.