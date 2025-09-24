Rahul Gandhi promises law for EBCs in Bihar on lines of SC/ST Atrocity Act

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reached out to the numerically powerful extremely backward classes (EBCs) of Bihar, promising, among other things, a law for protection against atrocities, on the lines of the SC/ST Act, if the INDIA bloc came to power in the state.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha addressed the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' (pledge for justice to extremely backward classes) symposium, shortly after the Congress Working Committee meeting in the city.

He was joined by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, alliance partner Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, among others.

Gandhi unveiled 10 resolves (sankalp) for the benefit of the EBCs, who, according to the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, comprise 36 per cent of the state's total population.

Besides the promise of the 'EBCs Prevention of Atrocities Act', other resolves include a rise in quotas for the EBCs in local bodies and panchayats, from the existing 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Also on offer are a total of 50 per cent quota for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs "in government contracts worth up to Rs 25 crore", "admissions to private educational institutions in the state" and "three decimals of land in urban areas and five decimals in rural areas" to landless families from the deprived castes.

"These resolves reflect a vision based on discussions we have been holding with EBCs for quite some time," Gandhi said.

The outreach by Gandhi marks an ambitious bid to make a dent in a support base that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), has cultivated over the years.

However, Kharge, who spoke ahead of Gandhi, lambasted Kumar for returning to the NDA last year and said, "By realigning with the BJP, Nitish has shown that he is in support of 'Manuvaad' (caste-based hierarchy)".

Turning towards Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress president said, "Don't give in if tomorrow he again approaches you for a realignment. We have seen 'Aya Ram Gaya Ram' in Haryana. We do not want 'Aya Nitish Gaya Nitish' here."

Other promises listed in the 10 resolves are scrapping of the 50 per cent cap on reservations for deprived castes and the system of declaring candidates as "not found suitable", which comes in the way of filling up reserved seats.

"Also proposed is the setting up of a high-powered Reservation Regulatory Authority and making a nod from the state legislature mandatory for any changes in the quota list," Gandhi said.

He ended his brief speech by reiterating that he would soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" to prove votes were being "stolen" at the behest of the BJP.