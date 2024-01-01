Rahul Rasgotra takes over as ITBP DG

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) IPS officer Rahul Rasgotra on Monday took charge as the new director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a paramilitary force tasked to guard the India-China Line of Actual Control.

Rasgotra, a 1989-batch police officer of the Manipur cadre, was handed over the customary baton by his predecessor Anish Dayal Singh.

Singh has been appointed as the DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The new ITBP DG was given a guard of honour by a ceremonial unit of troops at the headquarters of the force at Lodhi Road before he took charge, a senior officer said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had issued orders for the appointment of Rasgotra as ITBP head on December 28.

The officer has spent nearly three decades in the Intelligence Bureau handling important desks and was serving as its special director.

He is slated to retire in September 2025.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain. PTI NES CK