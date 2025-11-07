Rahul renews vote theft charge, attacks PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in "wholesale theft" of elections and charged that Narendra Modi has become the prime minister by "stealing" elections.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Congress will show clearly to the youth and Gen Z of the country as to how the BJP "steals" elections, alleging that they did so in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well.

The BJP has dismissed the allegation of mass vote theft as "false and baseless" and accused the Congress leader of raising questions on the Election Commission to hide his failures and defame the country's democracy.

The former Congress president also said the process to uncover the "voter theft" is ongoing.

"We have a lot of material. We will carry on the process. We will clearly show India's Gen Z, the youth that Narendra Modi has become the prime minister by stealing elections and the BJP steals elections. We will clearly tell this, there will be no doubt," Gandhi alleged.

Referring to his press conference on Wednesday during which he had alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", Gandhi said, "It is a simple thing. I showed in my presentation that the Haryana election was not an election, and wholesale theft has taken place".

"You should note that all the allegations put forth by me - fake votes, fake photographs, no response to them has come from the EC and the BJP is defending the EC. But, they are not negating what I have said," Gandhi told reporters.

Citing electoral list data, Gandhi had claimed that 25 lakh entries were fake and the EC colluded with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the media is raising small examples like a Brazilian model voting here.

"So what is the reality. The reality is that Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and the Election Commission are together attacking the Constitution," he alleged..

Gandhi said the Constitution says - one man, one vote, but Haryana shows that one man, one vote was not there in Haryana.

"There was one man, multiple vote, there was Brazilian woman vote, one woman has 200 photos of a woman in a single booth. The same work they are going to do in Bihar, they have done so in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and this has happened in Haryana. And this has been repeatedly happening in Gujarat. So this is the main issue," he claimed.

Media reports quoted the Brazilian woman identified as Larissa Nery saying in the video that the photo shown at the press conference is an old photo of hers.

"Guys, they are using an old photo of mine. It is an old photo, okay? I was young in the photo, I was like 18 or 20 years old.... I do not know if it is an election or something about voting that you have to vote for. And in India. Ah! they are portraying me as Indian to scam people, guys. What madness!" she was quoted as saying, according to a rough translation from Portuguese. PTI SKC DV DV