Rahul resorting to lies, misinformation to cover up shortcomings: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of resorting to lies and misinformation to cover up his own shortcomings as the Congress leader has claimed that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election was a "blueprint for rigging democracy".

Gandhi's remarks in an article published in "The Indian Express" drew a sharp rebuke from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who accused the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha of "cooking up bizarre conspiracies" in his desperation after losing a series of elections.

"It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi has to resort to lies and misinformation to cover up his own shortcomings. His repeated attacks on India's democratic institutions only expose his disdain for our Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," Goyal said in a post on X.

In his rejoinder, the minister shared an article published on the "OpIndia" portal that countered Gandhi's charges.

The BJP also accused the Congress leader of attacking democratic institutions to undermine people's trust in the electoral process, claiming that he is doing so to preempt his party's defeat in the upcoming elections, as he cannot garner public support. PTI SKU RC