Rahul resorts to lying instead of constructively assisting in selection of EC officials: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP flayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday over his accusations against the Centre regarding the appointment of election commissioners, saying he indulges in drama and resorts to lying, instead of "constructively" assisting in the selection of officials for the poll panel.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on election reforms, Leader of Opposition Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday of indulging in the "biggest anti-national act" by committing "vote chori" (vote theft) in collusion with the Election Commission (EC) and destroying the idea of India.

Posing three questions that he claimed make it clear that the BJP is "directing and using" the EC to damage India's democracy, the Congress leader asked why was the chief justice of India removed from the selection panel for the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the election commissioners.

Hitting back at him, the BJP wrote on its official X handle: "Rahul Gandhi lies in Parliament." "Rahul Gandhi says Election Commissioners used to be selected by a committee consisting of CJI and LoP," it said. "Can Rahul name one election commissioner during Congress govt chosen by committee with either CJI or LoP?" the saffron party asked.

The committee was made temporarily till a new law was enacted, it added.

The BJP claimed that election commissioners were "directly" appointed by the prime minister during the Congress rule.

"Did Rahul Gandhi forget his UPA rule?" it asked.

The ruling party alleged that in 2005, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi appointed Navin Chawla as an election commissioner, asking what authority she had to do so.

"In 2012, a new Chief Election Commissioner was to be appointed to overlook (oversee) Lok Sabha 2014. L K Advani ji suggested Congress to make a collegium to select CEC. Congress ignored it and directly appointed V S Sampath as CEC, immediately got clearance from President Pratibha Patil," the party charged.

"The Opposition wasn't even taken into confidence on appointment," it added.

The BJP pointed out that as the leader of opposition, Gandhi is part of the panel to select the CEC.

"Instead of constructively assisting in the selection of new CEC, all Rahul Gandhi does is drama," it added.