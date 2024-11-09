Rahul, Revanth's claims of fulfilling poll promises in Telangana untrue: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Congress party's election promises are not being fulfilled in the state as claimed by the party leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters after interacting with farmers on paddy procurement in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana, he said that Rahul Gandhi, during his election campaign in Maharashtra, made tall claims about implementation of Congress party's poll promises after coming to power in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

"What has been implemented Rahul Gandhi ji? Come and see in a Telangana village. None of your guarantees have been implemented," Kishan Reddy alleged.

Promises like Rs 2,500 assistance to women, unemployment dole and one tola gold to brides at the time of marriage have not been fulfilled, he said.

Referring to Revanth Reddy's visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, he said the chief minister goes to Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states for Congress events. What people's issues have been addressed in Telangana when he makes claims in other states, he questioned.

He further asked whether Congress' assurances to people like investment support for farmers, financial assistance to tenant farmers and agriculture workers have been rolled out in the state.

Attacking the state government for its alleged failure in purchasing paddy from farmers, he said there's no burden on the Congress government in paddy procurement as the Centre provides funds for it.