Rahul says everybody except PM, FM knows Indian economy is 'dead'; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday echoed US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy and said everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that the country's economy is "dead", evoking a sharp rebuke from the BJP.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed the country's economic, defence and foreign policies, and is "running the country to the ground".

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American president tells him to do.

The BJP flayed Gandhi for "echoing" Trump's "dead economy" jibe at India, calling it a "shameful" insult to the aspirations, achievements and well-being of the people of the country.

The ruling party also asked the Congress leader why he "repeats" foreign propaganda that undermines the country.

"Whenever anyone makes an anti-India statement in the world, he grabs it," former Union minister Anurag Thakur told PTI Videos when asked for his reaction on Gandhi’s remarks.

Making anti-India statements has become Gandhi's "mentality", the BJP MP charged.

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader's remarks, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing the 'dead economy' jibe -- a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people." "But let's be honest -- the only thing truly 'dead' here is Rahul Gandhi's own political credibility and legacy," he added in a post on X.

Citing data showing India’s growth in various sectors, Malviya said, "This is not a dead economy. This is a surging, resilient India." He also alleged that Gandhi's "constant attempts" to belittle India's economic rise are not mere "political jabs", but "direct insult" to the 140 crore Indians working hard to build a better future.

"Who is Rahul Gandhi really speaking for? Why does he repeat foreign propaganda that undermines India," the BJP leader asked .

Gandhi's remarks came after Trump mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia over their close ties and said the two countries can take their "dead economies down together".

The US president's fresh criticism of New Delhi and Moscow came hours after he announced a 25-per cent tariff on India, plus a "penalty" for its trade with Russia.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump said, adding, "We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world." Asked about the US president calling the Indian economy "dead", Gandhi said, "He is right... Everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact." "It is a dead economy, are you people not aware of it," he asked reporters.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP has destroyed the Indian economy to help billionaire Gautam Adani.

"The external affairs minister gives a speech in which he says we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, the US is abusing you and on the other hand China is after you. And thirdly, when you send delegations across the globe, no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running the country? They don't know how to run the country," Gandhi said, asserting that there is "total confusion" prevailing.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the prime minister had observed a "maun vrat" in Parliament on Trump's India-Pakistan ceasefire claims, and asked whether Modi will remain silent on the baseless allegations made by the American leader on India.

Taking note of the US president’s tariff announcement, Kharge said, “This will harm the country's trade; MSMEs and farmers will also be adversely affected. Many industries will suffer heavy losses. Your ministers have been talking about negotiating a trade deal with America for months. Some of them camped in Washington for several days." "This is how your friend -- 'Namaste Trump' and 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' -- rewarded our country for your friendship?" Kharge asked Modi in a post on X.

"Narendra Modi ji, nation comes first and we are always with the nation," the Congress chief added.

Gandhi also said the main issue before India today is that the government has "destroyed" the country's economic, defence and foreign policies.

"They are running this country to the ground... The prime minister works only for one person -- Adani. All small businesses have been wiped out," he alleged.

Referring to the India-US trade deal that is under negotiation, Gandhi said the deal will take place and Trump will define how it will happen.

"Modi will do what Trump tells him to do," he claimed.

Later, Gandhi said in a post on X, "THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it. 1. Adani-Modi partnership. 2. Demonetisation and a flawed GST. 3. Failed 'Assemble in India'. 4. MSMEs wiped out. 5. Farmers crushed." He also alleged that Modi has destroyed the future of India’s youth because there are no jobs. PTI PK ASK ARI