Rahul seeks more funding of ECHS, tax exemption on disability pensions

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for funding to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and restoration of full income tax exemption on disability pensions.

In his letter to Sitharaman, Gandhi said he is requesting her action on two issues affecting armed forces personnel.

He wrote about the newly introduced income tax on disability pensions, saying it should not be treated as income and said it is "insulting" to tax something that should be praised.

Gandhi said the ECHS is designed to give veterans the best healthcare, and it should be adequately funded.

"Today, it is suffering from severe funding shortages. Over 12,000 crore in medical bills remain pending, budget allocation is nearly 30% below requirement, and hospitals are opting out due to non-payment. Veterans are being forced to pay from their own pockets, or even delay treatment for serious diseases like cancer. Those who served the country are feeling neglected in their hour of need," Gandhi wrote.

The former Congress president highlighted the proposal made in the Finance Bill 2026 to tax disability pensions if the soldier is retained in service.

"This is the first time since 1922 that disability pensions are being taxed. Disability pensions are meant to provide relief to servicemen who suffer injuries, and should not be thought of as income.

"Moreover, when a disabled serviceman chooses or is requested to continue in service, he or she is selflessly serving India despite sustaining injuries. It is insulting to tax what should be praised," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said his attention was drawn to the matter by adelegation of ex-servicemen he had met.

"It was painful to hear their feelings of being let down by their own government.

"I am sure you will agree that our brothers and sisters who serve in the armed forces deserve every support from a grateful nation. Therefore, I urge you to clear all pending ECHS liabilities with adequate budget support and restore full income tax exemption on disability pensions," he said.

Gandhi also sent a copy of his letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.