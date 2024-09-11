Rahul set to become leader of 'anti-India group', wants to 'destroy' country's unity: Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on his way to become the "leader of an anti-India separatist group" and he intends to "destroy" the country's unity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath hit out at Gandhi over the Congress's alliance with the National Conference for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and dubbed the Farooq Abdullah-led party as "anti-national".

"Congress yuvraj Rahul Gandhi is on his way to becoming the leader of an anti-India separatist group. His only aim is to destroy India's unity, integrity and social harmony and push the country towards civil war," Adityanath said.

He also accused the former Congress chief of plotting to end reservation in the country.

"The yuvraj of Congress that has entered into an alliance with the anti-national National Conference and snatched reservation from backward classes and given it to Muslims is now plotting to end reservation in the country," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi should understand that as long as there is even a single BJP worker in this country, his divisive tactics will not work. 'We the people of India' are united against all anti-national forces including Congress," he added.

The chief minister asserted that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led NDA government is determined to uplift the exploited, oppressed, and deprived people.

"Rahul Gandhi's attempt to sow the seeds of division in the country is condemnable. He should apologise to the people of the country for this." PTI CDN RHL