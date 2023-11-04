Rahul shares video of interaction with Chhattisgarh village farmers, says tillers satisfied with state govt

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it is his party's guarantee that there will be loan waiver for farmers in Chhattisgarh again, 20 quintals of paddy per acre will be procured and salaries of agricultural labourers increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per year, if it returns to power in the state.

Gandhi promised this in a post on X along with a video of his recent interaction with paddy farmers and agricultural labourers in Kathiya village of Chhattisgarh.

Last Sunday, he had helped some cultivators at the village near Raipur in harvesting paddy and said the pro-farmer "model" of his party's government in Chhattisgarh will be replicated across India.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM T S Singh Deo had accompanied Gandhi.

Posting the video of his interaction with the farmers on his YouTube page, Gandhi said, "A few days ago, I got a chance to go to Kathiya village in Chhattisgarh and interact with the farmers and help them in the fields - tried my hand at harvesting paddy." There were a lot of talks with the farmers and they seemed satisfied with the facilities provided by the state government, Gandhi said. The full price of the crop and financial assistance have brought a lot of change in their lives, Gandhi said.

In the post, Gandhi said he learnt about paddy harvesting from farmer brothers of Chhattisgarh and know how are their earnings going.

"Loan waiver will happen again. Will buy 20 quintals per acre of paddy. Increase in salary of agricultural laborers from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 10,000 per year," he said.

They have our guarantee, he added.

In the video, Gandhi is seen telling Baghel and other leaders that this time when they return to power, they have to do more for agricultural labourers.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17. Counting of votes would take place on December 3.

Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society -- from mechanics and porters to students and carpenters -- asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions. PTI ASK ZMN