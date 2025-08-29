Rahul should apologise for abuses hurled at PM, his late mother during yatra: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the “abuses” hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress leader’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Shah claimed that Gandhi’s politics has touched the “lowest level” with his “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra (Save Infiltrators Yatra)” in Bihar.

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise if he has any shame left. The nation is watching him and his party in disgust,'' he said, after inaugurating the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan here.

Shah and other senior BJP leaders had also slammed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha on Thursday, after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

🚨 Open vulgar abuses against PM Modi at a Mahagathbandhan rally in Darbhanga #Bihar



Criticism is part of democracy yes.. but abusing someone’s family on an open political stage unacceptable👎 pic.twitter.com/fAizb1IfJA — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 28, 2025

''The Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra is to protect Congress’ vote bank, but in any democracy, election is its soul. How can a nation be safe if infiltrators are allowed to pollute the system?'' Shah asked.

“The Congress’ politics is negative... It has crossed all limits with the abuse of the PM and his late mother from the platform of its yatra in Bihar,'' the home minister said.

Shah asserted that Modi is feted across the world, and “no amount of abuse can stop the lotus from blooming”.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan here on the second day of his two-day visit to Assam.

“The inauguration of the new Assam Raj Bhawan wing is historic, reflecting the journey of the northeast region from struggle to the concept of 'Astalakshmi',” he said.

He also virtually inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-North East at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, established at a cost of Rs 45 crore, from the Raj Bhawan premises.

Shah virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects of the ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles, including housing complexes, barracks and hospitals.

Amid chanting of vedic hymns, he also offered prayers at a temple inside the Raj Bhawan, performed ‘gau pujan’ and planted a 'Sindur' tree.

He was welcomed by Governor Laxmi Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the venue.