Rahul should apologise for Cong rejecting invite for Ram temple inauguration: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be remorseful and apologise for his party not accepting the invitation for the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple in January.

Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in MP's Ujjain city, the home turf of CM Yadav, on Tuesday evening and offer prayers during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a mass outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about it, Yadav said Ujjain is the city for offering prayers to deities.

"I wish him (Gandhi) well to have darshan of God. May God give him wisdom on the land of Madhya Pradesh. He should also be remorseful as to why his party rejected the invitation for the inauguration of Lord Ram's temple. He should apologise to the public," the CM said.

The temple was constructed in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court's verdict, he noted.

"One of their (Congress) leaders is still repenting about the place where the Ram temple has been constructed in Ayodhya, saying that a structure was demolished. Rahul Gandhi should also clarify on this," Yadav said without naming the leader.

He said the party, which remained involved in injustice throughout its regime is taking out the "nyay yatra" (march for justice). Hence Rahul Gandhi's yatra will not be fruitful, he added.

The people seek answers of several such questions and Rahul Gandhi should reply as to why the Congress is not seeking an apology publicly for its past crimes, he said. PTI ADU GK