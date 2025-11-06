Rahul should be ashamed for seeking to know about caste, religion of Army jawans: Shah

Bettiah/Motihari/Madhubani (Bihar), Nov 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed for seeking to know about the caste and religion of Army jawans.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Madhubani, West Champaran and Motihari districts, he said illegal Bangladeshi immigrants snatch jobs and pose security threats to the country, while asserting that the Bihar assembly elections are for making the eastern state "infiltrator-free".

"Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed for seeking to know about the caste and religion of Army jawans. We do not discriminate among military personnel on the basis of caste or creed," he said.

Gandhi, while addressing public rallies in Bihar on Tuesday, claimed that lower castes, tribal communities and minorities have little representation in private firms, the judiciary, the bureaucracy and the armed forces, and that 10 per cent of the population controls these institutions.

Shah alleged that the RJD indulged in massacres and rapes while in power, while asserting that there is no place for 'bahubalis' (strongmen) in the NDA government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi established Makhana Board... if 'Lalu & co' come to power, 'infiltrator ghusao board' will be set up," he alleged.

Asserting that only the pair of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar can prevent 'jungle raj' in Bihar, he alleged that Lalu Prasad and Rahul Gandhi were trying to pave the way for infiltrators.

Hitting out at the Mahagathbandhan, he said Champaran would turn into 'mini-Chambal' if 'thagbandhan' comes to power in Bihar.

"Bihar waged a war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed the Emergency, but now Congress is seeking to rule the state with RJD's help," he added.

"Neither Lalu Prasad nor Rahul Gandhi can prevent the construction of a grand Sita temple in Sitamarhi within two-and-half years," he added.

Shah said Champaran will get a new airport, all closed sugar mills in the region will be revived through cooperatives and major schemes will be launched for the Tharu community, if the NDA returns to power in the state.

He said that a new medical college is on the anvil in Motihari, while the Baba Someshwar Nath temple in Areraj will be renovated at Rs 100 crore. PTI NAM ACD