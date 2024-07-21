Rahul should read the copy of Constitution that he shows around: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A day before Parliament's budget session begins, the BJP on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the Congress, saying the very edition of the pocket-version of the Constitution often displayed by Rahul Gandhi and his other colleagues highlights the opposition party's disrespect for it.

BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur told reporters that if Rahul Gandhi studies this copy of the Constitution, he will come to know of the "black deeds" of the Congress, including its government's imposition of the Emergency and violation of constitutional norms and guidelines.

The edition mentions in its preface the misdeeds of the party and its violation of constitutional principles and guidelines, he claimed.

In one edition, senior advocate and former attorney general K K Venugopal has written how the judiciary used to be threatened by the then Congress government, he said.

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi had called for a "committed judiciary", he said, quoting Venugopal's write-up.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi, it seems, hasn’t even opened the copy of the Constitution he keeps flashing." This is what preface of the copy, written by Gopal Sankaranarayanan, has to say about the Congress and "Balak Buddhi’s own family".

Malviya said quoting Sankaranarayanan, "Were it not for the strength of this document, Indira Gandhi would not have been compelled to end the darkest episode in independent India by ending the Emergency, and the nation's poorest would not have been empowered by the Right to Information Act." BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "If only the Yuvraj had actually read the copy of the Constitution he is waving around!" It says a lot about his family’s role in trying to destroy it, he alleged.

He added, "It infact confirms in a sense that if you want to 'save the constitution' keep this family away." The Congress and its allies had alleged that the Modi government wanted to change the Constitution, making a key aspect of their campaign against the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP's loss of over 60 seats across several states was attributed to the campaign, with even many ruling acknowledging that the opposition succeeded in "misleading" voters with its "fake" agenda.

Since coming to power on the back of support from allies, the BJP-led NDA government has been in an overdrive to highlight the Congress' "disrespect" for the Constitution during its rule for decades.

The government recently announced the commemoration of June 25, when the Emergency was imposed in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

Thakur said displaying copies of the Constitution and falsely taking oath in its name will not change the fact that it is the Congress that disrespected it, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown his reverence for it.

The Congress changed the Constitution and mutilated its spirit in 1975 to perpetuate the Gandhi family rule, he alleged, saying that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country. PTI KR RT