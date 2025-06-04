Rahul should use words carefully: RLD leader on his 'surrender' barb against PM Modi

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar on Wednesday said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi failed to use right words when he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering before the US during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Urging Gandhi to use words carefully, he also said the Congress leader should refrain from making "irresponsible" comments against the country and the PM.

His remarks came a day after Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh that PM Modi surrendered following a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict. He said the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, did not budge in the 1971 war despite the US sending its Seventh Fleet.

"A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered - history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down," Gandhi said.

Talking to PTI here, Nagar said, "Rahul Gandhi either could not express himself properly or failed to choose right words." "The word 'surrender' is used in the context of Pakistan. What was expected to last 48 hours, we finished in eight hours. Our country ensured that Pakistan surrendered and knelt down. Pakistan begged for stopping the air strikes. In the current context, the word 'surrender' could only be used for Pakistan," he said.

"He should use his words carefully and after due consideration. Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the country and not a child. Did our country surrender before anyone?" he said.

Without naming any individual, Nagar also referred to earlier statements by Congress leaders claiming that Rahul Gandhi, as Prime Minister, would have regained Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Does it mean the same Congress leaders are demeaning their own former prime ministers and suggesting their stature is lower than that of Gandhi," he asked.

"I will say only one thing. This is about the country, which will be 'great' in 2047. For that, it is necessary to destroy the terror camps in Pakistan and prepare a strategy to get back PoK. Even in the future, Pakistan will surrender again. Rahul Gandhi should not make such irresponsible comments against the country and our Prime Minister," Nagar said.

Nagar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from Bijnor seat, but joined the RLD ahead of the 2024 general elections after being denied ticket by the Mayawati-led party. PTI ND NP