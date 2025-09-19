Rahul, Sonia Gandhi arrive in Wayanad for private events

Wayanad, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi arrived in this hill district on Friday to attend private events, party sources said.

The two leaders reached Kozhikode airport around 10 am and later boarded a helicopter to Padinjarathara, where they landed at the Government High School ground at about 10.40 am, a Congress leader said.

They were received by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph, MP Shafi Parambil, MLA T Siddique, and Wayanad District Congress Committee President ND Appachan.

The leaders then moved to a hotel in Padinjarathara and will attend private programmes later in the evening, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been in her constituency for the past week, visited the Sree Kunnathu Mahavishnu Temple at Manassery, Mukkam in Kozhikode district in the morning.

After the darshan, she offered “Tulabharam” with plantains as a ritual offering.

Priyanka Gandhi also keenly observed the temple chariot and appreciated the artisans for their craftsmanship.

Priyanka is scheduled to attend a meeting of coffee farmers in Wayanad in the afternoon.

She will also attend another agriculture-related meeting in the evening here.

Congress has not announced any public or organisational programmes for the Gandhi family during their visit to the district.