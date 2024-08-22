Rahul, Sonia should clarify stance on Article 370, National Conference resolution: Reddy

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asked the Congress to clarify its position on Article 370 and the resolution by its alliance partner the National Conference to revoke it.

Reddy, who chaired an organisational meeting to review the saffron party's preparations for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, also questioned the Congress on the National Conference's manifesto and said the Farooq Abdullah-led party sought to reverse the rights granted to various sections of people in the Union Territory.

Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference's 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto.

In June 2000, the National Conference government under Abdullah passed a resolution in the assembly, seeking to restore the pre-1953 constitutional position in the state. It was, however, rejected by the Union Cabinet headed by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should inform the country about the National Conference's resolution. Tarun Chugh has already questioned them. They should also clarify the Congress' stand on Article 370," Reddy -- the BJP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir -- told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

He also asked if the Congress and the National Conference wanted to "snatch the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir again, rights that were granted to them based on BR Ambedkar's Constitution".

"They want to take away the rights of West Pakistani refugees, women, Valmiki Samaj, tribals, and others. The Congress should clarify its stance," Reddy said.

The Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi enjoying ice cream at a hotel in Srinagar, Reddy said it was due to the Modi government's work of 10 years that he could go to Lal Chowk and dine peacefully.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh criticised the Congress-National Conference coalition, calling it an "expired alliance" that would not harm the BJP.

"The alliance will have no impact on the BJP, which will emerge victorious with a majority," Chugh said.

National Conference chief Abdullah on Thursday announced that an alliance with the Congress was final on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh -- the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge -- also remarked that Rahul Gandhi should thank Modi for transforming Srinagar into a Smart City and ensuring peace and normality.

"Lal Chowk, once a stronghold of stone-pelters, has now become a tourist hub," he added.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina expressed confidence that the saffron party would win the assembly elections with a thumping majority.

"The Congress lost despite its alliance in the Lok Sabha elections and it will lose in the assembly polls. Gandhi and Kharge are going door to door, seeking support from political parties," Raina said.

Reddy, Chugh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Ashok Koul, and Lok Sabha MP and the party's election management committee chairperson Jugal Kishore Sharma reviewed the poll preparations and discussed strategies for grassroots-level campaigning.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4. PTI AB SZM