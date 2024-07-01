Rahul speaking like ‘leader of anti-Hindu side’: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress MP's speech in the Lok Sabha was like that of the leader of the "anti-Hindu side" and not the leader of the opposition.

While participating in the discussion on a Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

His comment drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter. Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the BJP.

Sarma questioned which quarters were giving such ‘confidence’ to Gandhi to make statements against the Sanatanis.

Sarma made the allegations against the Congress MP in a post on X, in response to Gandhi's statement in the Lok Sabha.

“In his first speech as the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi has opposed the Hindus. He is not the leader of the opposition, but the leader of anti-Hindu side,” Sarma said in the post.

Sarma added that Gandhi should apologise to the entire Hindu community. PTI SSG NN