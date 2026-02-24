Rahul spreading falsehoods on Indo-US trade deal, has lowered dignity of LoP's position: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading "falsehoods" about the India-US interim trade deal and asked the Congress leader if he has become a "mouthpiece" of anti-India forces.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party MP Bansuri Swaraj termed "baseless" Gandhi's claim that India's trade deal with the US is against farmers' interest.

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha has reduced himself and his party to a "running joke" and lowered the dignity of the position he holds with his "anarchic conduct", Swaraj said.

This came after Gandhi alleged at a 'Kisan Mahachaupal' in Bhopal earlier on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "compromised" the interests of India's agriculture, data, textile and import sectors by signing the Indo-US interim trade deal.

"The Indo-US trade deal is against the interests of our farmers and was done by PM Modi under the pressure of US President Donald Trump because of the Epstein files and to save industrialist Adani," Gandhi claimed.

"After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal, I challenge PM Modi to scrap it...but he won't be able to do so," he said.

Hitting back, Swaraj said the role of the opposition is extremely important in any democracy and dissent is the backbone of democratic functioning, but it is "unfortunate" that India has got an LoP like Gandhi.

While lowering the dignity of his position, he has also reduced himself and his party to a "running joke", the BJP MP said.

"The way he was spewing venom against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh today was not just indignified and undemocratic but also anarchy.

"The kind of allegations he levelled against the country and the prime minister... I would like to ask if he has become a mouthpiece of anti-India forces," she said.

Swaraj said Gandhi has been spreading "falsehood" repeatedly to mislead people.

"He was talking about farmers' rights and making tall claims while ignoring the fact that agricultural products valued at USD 1.035 billion have been assured zero reciprocal tariff under the agreement (with the US)," Swaraj said.

"In Rahul Gandhi's so-called mohabbat ki dukan (shop of love), only hatred, anarchy and negativity are available," she said.