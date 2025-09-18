Rahul Gandhi stands for infiltrators first politics, lacks faith in Indian democracy: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday claimed that Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations against constitutional institutions showed his and the Congress' lack of faith in Indian democracy, noting that the Election Commission has rejected his latest "vote chori" charge as baseless and incorrect.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur said "infiltrators first politics" seems to be the sole agenda of Gandhi and asserted that the interests of SCs, STs and OBCs will be harmed the most if the Congress' alleged agenda of protecting illegal voters is allowed.

Defending the Election Commission after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was repeatedly criticised by Gandhi at his press conference, Thakur cited the association of past CECs like M S Gill, who became a minister in the UPA government, and T N Seshan, who fought Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket, to hit back.

He dared the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to go to court if his arguments have strength.

Gandhi on Thursday accused Kumar of protecting "vote chors" and people who have destroyed democracy, and cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

The Election Commission must stop this and provide within a week information sought by the Karnataka CID in an investigation into voter deletions, Gandhi said at a press conference at the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters here.

The Election Commission on Thursday dubbed as incorrect and baseless the allegations made by Gandhi that CEC Kumar is protecting "vote chors".

No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person, the EC asserted.

"Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi," it said.

Thakur noted that it was the Congress which was elected from the assembly seat mentioned by Gandhi, and asked if it was a result of vote chori.