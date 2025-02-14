Rahul suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder: BJP over his remarks on PM's US visit

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit as "landmark" and slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, alleging that the Congress leader is suffering from a disease that keeps him obsessed with "Adani, Hindenburg and Rafale".

The BJP's charge came after Gandhi accused Modi of "covering up" businessman Gautam Adani's alleged corruption.

"He is suffering from obsessive-compulsive neurosis (sic). So, he is obsessed with Adani, Hindenburg and Rafale. His world revolves around all those questions. And that's why, he is also moving towards mental instability," BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He added that heads of government of two nations were meeting in Washington and "there is no time to discuss about any individual there (in such meetings)".

Another BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "PM Narendra Modi's impactful USA visit solidified India-US bonds like never before." "A landmark visit," he added, listing Modi's achievements during his US visit.

Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who is also national spokesperson of the party, said US President Donald Trump's announcement about his administration's go-ahead to the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is a "very big diplomatic victory for India".

"Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the 26/11 terror attack, will be brought to India. He (PM Modi) convinced the US for this. This is a very big diplomatic victory for India," Hussain told PTI.

He also slammed Gandhi for accusing Modi of "covering up" the alleged corruption of businessman Gautam Adani, saying the Congress leader should keep in mind that Modi visited the US as the prime minister of the country and leader of its 140 crore people, not as a BJP leader.

"Finding faults with the prime minister's foreign visits has become a habit of the Congress," he said, responding to Gandhi's remarks.

Earlier, Gandhi said Modi maintains silence when questions are asked in the country and terms it a personal matter when asked abroad.

"If you ask questions in the country, there is silence. If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter! Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji's corruption!" Gandhi charged in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader attacked Modi, apparently latching on to his reply to a media query on Adani in the US.

To a question on whether the issue relating to Adani figured in the talks, Modi at a joint media briefing with Trump in Washington said, "India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine." Modi further said such individual matters are not discussed in talks between two leaders.

"Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said. PTI PK ZMN