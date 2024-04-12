Rahul takes out Bharat Jodo Yatra but talks about breaking country: Athawale

Raipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that although the Congress leader takes out 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he talks about breaking the country.

He accused the grand old party of provoking Dalits and Muslims to keep them away from the mainstream, and also alleged that it destroyed the Constitution and imposed Emergency in the country.

Talking to reporters at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Raipur office 'Ekatma Parisar', he said, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has set the target of winning 400-plus seats in this Lok Sabha elections and it would not be difficult for it to win 50 more seats as its current strength in Parliament is 351.

"Congress and other opposition claim that the Constitution will be changed (if BJP-led NDA is elected to power again at the Centre). But they were the ones who imposed emergency and destroyed the Constitution. As many as 80 amendments (in the Constitution) took place during their (Congress) tenure," he said.

"The Constitution will not be changed...I want to ask Rahul Gandhi. He takes out Bharat Jodo Yatra, but talks about breaking Bharat. By provoking Dalits and Muslims, their (Congress) role to keep them away from the mainstream is not good," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

If the Congress gets the people's mandate, then it can return to power. They were in power for 70 years as they had people's support, but since the last 10 years people have been supporting PM Modi, Athawale added.

"Till the NDA and Modi ji are strong, Congress will not be able to return to power. Rahul will not get the opportunity to become prime minister however hard he tries, he added.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh and his party - the Republican Party of India (Athawale) - will support its candidates.

"Modi ji has given the slogan 'Abki baar, 400 paar' (this time 400-plus). At present, BJP has 303 members in Parliament and the NDA has 351 seats. It will not be tough to win 50 more seats this time and cross the 400-mark," he said.

After winning this time, in 2029 the slogan will be to win 500-plus seats, he added. PTI TKP NP