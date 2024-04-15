Rahul takes swipe at PM Modi over his 'appetiser' remark

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying the PM is telling people who have tasted "appetisers" such as "record breaking" unemployment and "back-breaking" inflation that he will serve the "main course" in 2047.

Gandhi's remarks were in reference to Modi's comments at rallies recently that the work he has done in the last 10 years is just an "appetiser" and the "main course" is yet to come.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Record-breaking unemployment, back-breaking inflation, farmers martyred due to debt burden and government repression, helpless laborers, tortured traders, the weakest rupee in history against the dollar and the world's biggest corruption 'electoral bond'!" "Narendra Modi is telling the people, who have tasted all these 'appetizers', that in 2047 he will serve 'main course'," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi also shared on X the Congress campaign song and said "Dijiye Congress ka saath, ab haath badlega halaat." Attacking PM Modi over his pitch for electing a strong and stable government, the Congress on Monday said this Lok Sabha election is for electing a strong and stable government, not for re-electing a "demagogue". PTI ASK KVK KVK