Rahul, Tejashwi to campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Jharkhand on Tuesday, Wednesday

Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will visit Jharkhand over the next few days to campaign for candidates of the opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Monday.
Gandhi will hold election rallies on Tuesday, while Yadav will take part in public meetings in the state on Wednesday, they said.
The former Congress president will address his first rally at Tata College, Chaibasa, in favour of JMM candidate Joba Manjhi for the Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency, party spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.
In his second rally at Gumla’s Basia, Gandhi will campaign for party candidate Sukhdev Bhagat for the Lohardaga seat, Shanti said.
JMM has fielded Manjhi as the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJP's Geeta Kora, who recently switched to the saffron party from Congress. In Lohardaga, Bhagat will fight BJP’s Samir Oraon.
Tejashwi Yadav, the former Bihar deputy chief minister, will also hold two election rallies at Bhawanathpur and Chattarpur on Wednesday, state RJD principal general secretary Sanjay Prasad Yadav said.
The RJD has fielded Mamta Bhuiyan as the INDIA bloc nominee from the Palamu Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s sitting MP Vishnu Dayal Ram.
Singhbhum, Lohardaga and Palamu will vote on May 13 along with Khunti. PTI SAN RBT