Kurukshetra (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Wednesday to address a training camp for the party's district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The camp for the District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs is being held here from January 13 to 22.

After landing in Ambala, Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, headed to Kurukshetra by road. Senior leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh and the party's general secretary-in-charge of Haryana affairs B K Hariprasad received Gandhi at the Ambala airport.

Last year, the Congress appointed district unit presidents in Haryana after a gap of more than a decade. The appointment of 32 DCC chiefs, as part of the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', was made in August.

In Uttarakhand, the appointment of 27 new DCC presidents was made in November last year.

The Congress has organised the training camp for the district unit presidents to strengthen its organisational structure in the two states and further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Hooda, Selja and Surjewala have addressed the district presidents in recent days.

Congress MLA Ashok Arora said the training modules cover a wide range of subjects, including the Congress' history, ideology, policies, organisational functioning, and future political roadmap.