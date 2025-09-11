Rahul to attend Cong training camp in Gujarat's Junagadh on Fri, address office-bearers

Junagadh, Sep 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his party's district and city unit chiefs on Friday in Gujarat's Junagadh city.

Junagadh is hosting a training camp between September 10 and 19 as part of the Congress' 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' (campaign to strengthen the organisation). It was inaugurated on Wednesday by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Rahul Gandhi will land at Keshod airport at around 1pm on Friday and reach the 'shibir' venue at around 1:30pm. He will address district and city president and interact with senior leaders. He will be at the event for nearly three hours before leaving for Delhi," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said on Thursday.

This the second such training camp to be organised in Gujarat with the aim of devising a roadmap for the assembly polls in 2027. The inaugural camp was held in Anand in July soon after the party appointed new district level presidents in the state. PTI PJT PD BNM