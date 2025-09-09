Rahul to begin 2-day visit to Rae Bareli on Wednesday

Raebareli (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, during which he will attend several programmes and review developmental projects, party leaders said on Tuesday.

District Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha will first hold a meeting with former party office-bearers in Harchandpur.

He will then interact with members of the Prajapati community at a city hotel, before inaugurating the Ashok Stambh at the Gora Bazaar crossing.

Later, Gandhi will visit Moolihamau village to inspect a park built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In the evening, the Congress leader is scheduled to interact with booth-level workers of the Unchahar Assembly constituency. He will stay overnight at the NTPC guesthouse in Unchahar, Tiwari said.

On Thursday, Gandhi will meet Congress leaders and the representatives of various organisations, following which he will attend a meeting of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at the collectorate's Bachat Bhavan.

Congress functionaries reviewed the preparations at various venues on Tuesday, ahead of the former party chief's visit, Tiwari said.