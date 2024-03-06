Advertisment
National

Rahul Gandhi to contest LS Polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

Amethi: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Advertisment

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Congress Rahul Gandhi Amethi 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Smriti Irani
Advertisment
Subscribe