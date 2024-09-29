Rahul to cover several districts in 2nd leg of poll campaigning, take out 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra'

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) As the Congress is looking to go all out to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, party leader Rahul Gandhi will continue to campaign in the state, covering several districts during his "Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra".

This will be the second leg of Gandhi's campaigning in Haryana for the October 5 Assembly polls. He addressed rallies at Assandh in Karnal and Barwala in Hisar on Thursday.

During the second leg of his campaigning, Gandhi is also likely to be joined by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sharing the schedule of his programme for Monday, the Haryana Congress said Gandhi will launch the second leg of his poll campaign from Naraingarh in Ambala district by addressing a public meeting.

After the public meeting, the "yatra" will pass through Yamunanagar district and then through Mullana in Ambala.

It will also pass through Rajeev Chowk, Saha, Ambala, Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Shahabad, and Babain, Ladwa in Kurukshetra, where party workers will welcome Gandhi at various points.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been fielded by the ruling BJP from Ladwa.

According to the schedule of Gandhi's programme, a public meeting will be held at Kurukshetra's Thanesar on Monday evening.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to campaign in the state till canvassing ends in the evening of October 3. He will be joined by Congress leaders from the state, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja.

The Congress is aiming to come back to power in Haryana after a 10-year hiatus.

At the Assandh rally on Thursday, Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment and accused him of "systematically" destroying the process of employment generation in the country.

The Congress leader also exuded confidence that his party would sweep the Haryana polls.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8. PTI SUN VSD RC