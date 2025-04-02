Rahul to join protest in Delhi seeking T'gana BC quota bill

Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a protest organised by the Backward Classes (BC) associations from Telangana at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday, party sources said.

The protest is in support of the demand for the implementation of a bill recently passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly to increase the reservation for backward classes from 23 per cent to 42 per cent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also expected to participate in the protest, according to sources.

The bill requires parliamentary approval, as the proposed 42 per cent reservation for BCs would exceed the 50 per cent cap on quotas.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, several ruling party MLAs, and ministers, left for Delhi on Tuesday evening, the sources said.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on March 17 passed two bills to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in educational institutions, employment, and elections to rural and urban local bodies. PTI SJR OZ OZ