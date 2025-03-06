Rahul to meet party leaders, workers during 2-day Ahmedabad visit with focus on 2027 Gujarat polls

Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Ahmedabad from Friday, during which he will hold meetings with party leaders and functionaries in Gujarat with a focus on the 2027 assembly elections.

The Congress issued a statement saying that Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the party will win the 2027 Gujarat assembly elections, and he is coming to the state to start the work of fighting the next assembly election.

As per Gandhi's itinerary released by the party, he will meet former state Congress presidents and former leaders of opposition on Friday morning and will have a meeting with state political affairs committee as well.

In the evening, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will meet district and city presidents of the Congress as well as its taluka and Nagar Palika chiefs. He will interact with the representatives of social organisations between 5 pm and 7 pm, it said.

Gandhi will address party workers in Ahmedabad on Saturday and leave for Delhi that afternoon.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) session is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9.

Party general secretary K C Venugopal had visited Gujarat last Tuesday to oversee preparations for the meeting.

In the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress had won 17 out of the total 182 seats in the state. But the party's strength in the House came down to 12 after resignation by five MLAs. PTI PD NP