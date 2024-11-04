Rahul to visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday, attend DISHA meeting

Rae Bareli, Nov 4 (PTI) Local MP Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and participate in other local events, a Congress leader said.

The Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi for five consecutive terms. Following her decision not to contest, he ran for the seat and won the Lok Sabha poll this year by a significant margin.

This marks his first term as an MP from Rae Bareli after Amethi and Wayanad (Kerala) stints, though he has frequently visited the area over the years due to his mother's long-standing representation.

The visit will mark the first official meeting by Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in parliament, with local officials since becoming MP.

Congress leader and Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Monday said Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the beautification project at Degree College intersection, undertaken by the municipal corporation in Rae Bareli.

Following that, he will lay the foundation stones for roads under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and then join the DISHA meeting, Sharma said.

The meeting will focus on various public welfare issues, including schemes such as MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and others, he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, DISHAs were formed to ensure better coordination among the Members of Parliament, State Legislatures and Local Governments (Panchayati Raj Institutions/Municipal Bodies) for efficient development. PTI COR KIS VN VN