Rahul to visit Raebareli on Tuesday, attend DISHA meeting

Raebareli (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Local MP Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Raebareli on Tuesday to attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting and participate in other local events, a Congress leader said here.

The Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi for five consecutive terms. Following her decision not to contest this time, he entered the fray from the seat and won by a significant margin.

This marks his first term as an MP from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency, after Amethi and Wayanad (Kerala), though he has frequently visited the area over the years due to his mother's long-standing representation.

The visit will mark the first official meeting by Rahul Gandhi, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, with local officials since becoming an MP.

Congress leader and Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Monday said Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the beautification project at the Degree College intersection undertaken by the municipal corporation in Raebareli.

Following that, he will lay the foundation stone for roads under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and then join the DISHA meeting, Sharma said.

The meeting will focus on various public welfare issues, including schemes such as MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others, he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, DISHAs were formed to ensure better coordination among the members of Parliament, state legislatures and local governments.

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai said Gandhi will fly from Delhi to Lucknow between 8 am and 9 am. From the airport, he will head to the Degree College Chauraha by road, arriving between 9:30 am and 10:45 am.

After the programmes in his constituency over the next few hours, Gandhi will leave for the Fursatganj airport (in adjoining Amethi district) by road and depart for Begumpet airport in Hyderabad by a special flight, Rai added.

In Hyderabad, Gandhi will visit the Gandhian Ideology Centre in Boinpally, Secunderabad, in the evening.

The LoP will then participate in state-level consultations on caste census before returning to Delhi by special flight in the night. PTI COR KIS IJT IJT