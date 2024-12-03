Rahul to visit Sambhal on Wednesday

Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Sambhal on Wednesday along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the Sambhal, where four people were killed on November 24.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. PTI MAN/NAV MIN MIN